Tazmin Brits' 'Wonder Woman' Catch Steals Show As South Africa Advances Into T20 WC Final

Tazmin Brits pulled off one of the best performances of her international career during the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday. The South African cricketer started off by scoring 68 runs off 55 balls in the first innings, before contributing with four catches and helping Proteas women to clinch victory by six runs. One of the catches taken by Brits was labeled as a ‘Wonder Woman’ effort by the ICC, and has also become a talking point for cricket fans on social media.

During the final over of powerplay in the 2nd innings, South Africa struck in the very first ball bowled by Shabnim Ismail as Sophia Dunkley was caught out by Brits while looking for a flick over the midwicket. As Alice Capsey walked in for England women at No. 3, she fell to Ismail in the second ball she faced after Brit completed the stunning catch. Fielding on the 30-yard circle at midwicket, the 32-year-old ran five yards to her right with the ball dipping down.

England's top four batters fall handover catches to Tazmin Brits; Watch

She then made a full-extension lunge with her right paw out and clawed onto the ball at ankle height to complete the catch. She was immediately surrounded by her teammates with celebrations, as England was reduced to 53/2 in 5.2 overs. Going ahead in the game, opener Dani Wyatt was also caught out by Brit, while Nat Sciver-Brunt was the fourth player to hand her catch to the Proteas cricketer.

Interestingly, all four batters of England’s top order handed away their catches to Tazmin Brits. While Nat scored a maximum of 40 runs for the English side, Wyatt hit 34, Dunkley scored 28, and captain Heather Knight notched up 31 runs. On the other hand, no other England players could even enter the two-digit mark.

Tazmin Brits opens up on her match-winning catches; Watch

Chasing the target of 165 runs, England was restricted to 158/8 in the second innings and South Africa clinched victory by six runs in a thrilling final over finish. This was the first ever time the Proteas women reached the final of any World Cup across formats. They will now face Australia in the summit clash of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, which will be played on February 26.