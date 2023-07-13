After WTC Final Snub, R Ashwin Showed 'how Important He Is For The Indian Team'

India and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the opening Test of their two-match series in Dominica. The Rohit Sharma-led side had a wonderful outing with both the ball and the bat as they dominated the home team in their own backyard. India will be looking to build on their advantage on Day 2, and Ravichandran Ashwin will be key to their chances of victory. He is a world-class bowler in all conditions, and he will be confident of taking more wickets in the remaining days of the match.

3 things you need to know

Ashwin picked up his 33rd fifer in Tests on Wednesday

This is the most for a bowler among active players

He also became Indian bowler with most bowled dismissals (95)

Pragyan Ojha heaps praise on Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a masterful display of spin bowling to help India bowl out West Indies for 150 on Wednesday. Ashwin took 5 for 60, his 33rd five-wicket haul in Tests, as the West Indies batsmen struggled to cope with his variations.

Ashwin began the day by removing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who was bowled for 12 off 44 balls. He then dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for 20 off 46 balls. Debutant Alick Athanaze offered some resistance, but Ashwin eventually dismissed him for 47 off 99 balls. Ashwin also took the scalps of tailenders Alzarri Joseph and Jomel Warrican to wrap up the innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated during a match; Image: PTI

Ashwin's performance was all the more impressive, considering that he was bowling on a pitch that offered little turn for the spinners. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was full of praise for Ashwin's performance.

“He has got four hundreds against them. He made his debut against them, picking wickets and has done wonderfully well. The way he set up the batters was brilliant. He was varying his pace and the West Indies batters did not have answers to the questions that were thrown by Ashwin to them,” Ojha told Jio Cinema.

“The way he wrapped up the innings shows how important he is for the Indian team,” he added.

“If you see all the champion players, they cross that hurdle and make sure that they always deliver when the team needs them. Ashwin has always been special with the ball and he continues to do that,” Ojha said.

Ashwin's performance was a timely reminder of his class and importance to the Indian team. He is now the third Indian bowler to take 700 wickets in international cricket after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Interestingly, all three bowlers on the list are spinners. Ashwin also became the first bowler in Test cricket to dismiss a father-son duo after he took the wicket of Chanderpaul.

Image: AP