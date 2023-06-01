Team India New Adidas Jersey: How To Buy The Jersey Online? Check Prices And Other Details

Ahead of the India vs. Australia World Test Championship 2023 Final, Adidas has released a new India cricket jersey for Rohit Sharma and company. Since Nike's exit, Team India has never had a reputable sports apparel company sponsor their uniform.

The jersey will formally make its debut on June 7 against Australia in the WTC Final. Adidas and the BCCI have agreed to a massive 5-year contract that will last till 2028. According to estimates, the contract will cost somewhere in the neighbourhood of 350 crores over the period of five years. Killer, which temporarily filled in after MPL pulled out as the kit sponsorship arrangement, will be replaced by the German firm. The jersey will be worn by the India Cricket Team across all formats.

Read More- Team India's New Adidas Jersey Unveiled; Rohit And Co. To Have Jerseys For All Formats

What is price of the Team India new Jersey?

The Team India Jersey price is estimated to be around INR3000-4000. It might be a little cheaper for women as the the price of the previous jerseys was INR 3,999, while the Team India jersey fan edition for men and women costed INR 1,999.

What is the team India jersey launch date?

The new kit new launched 6 days before the WTC Final against Australia in Engaland. In ODI, T20, and Test matches, India will wear two distinct jerseys in addition to all-white attire. However, it won't be until after India's next competition, which is at the end of June following the WTC Final, that Rohit Sharma and company would don their coloured attire. India will visit the West Indies for a lengthy trip that consists of Tests, ODIs, and T20 matches.

What did Adidas state for the 5 year deal?

“We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest-growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said of the partnership.

Where to buy the new India jersey?

The team India jersey can be bought soon from the official website of Adidas India (adidas.co.in). There is an early membership access going on to get the jersey a little faster. The jersey is designed by the famous designer Aaquib Wani, who has been mentioned in Forbes 30 Under 30 for his famous contribution to designing.