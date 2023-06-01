Much ahead of the World Test Championship Final that will be played at the Oval starting from June 7, 2023, the new jersey for the men in blue has been revealed. Official kit sponsors and giant sporting brand Adidas have unveiled the Indian jersey that is to be used in the T20I, ODI, and Test formats. It can be possibly said that the Indian team led by skipper Rohit Sharma will don the new Test whites in the upcoming WTC Final.

Here's how the new Indian jerseys look

On 23rd May 2023, the BCCI announced Adidas as Team India's official kit sponsor in a multi-year partnership. The renowned sportswear brand will now be responsible for designing jerseys, kits, and other merchandise for India’s Men’s, Women’s, and U-19 teams. Adidas' contract runs through March 2028 and they will have the exclusive rights to manufacture kits across all formats of the game. The sportswear brand will also be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams. The Indian cricket team starting from June 1, 2023, will be seen wearing the iconic three stripes for the very first time. A glimpse of the look and feel of the jersey was briefly revealed when the Indian cricket team started to train for the all-important WTC 2023 finals.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI while reacting to the partnership said:

We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden also reacted and added

We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and we need to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest-growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India.

Team India will now take on Australia in the finals of the World Test Championship 2023 Finals. This is India's second consecutive WTC Final. The last time they played the marquee match, they were outplayed by Kane Williamson and his defiant New Zealand side. India will hope that this time when they enter the Oval in the new kit, they go on and win the coveted Test mace and kickstart an iconic partnership.