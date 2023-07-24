Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma performed aggressively and created a tough tone from the first delivery of the 2nd innings of the Indian batting in the 2nd Test match against West Indies. Jaiswal's boundary show along with Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting style made it difficult for the West Indies bowlers to adjust to a proper line and length.

3 things you need to know

India won the 1st Test by 141 runs and an innings

West Indies were 72/2 on stumps of the Day 4 in the India vs West Indies

West Indies need 289 runs on the final Day of the 2nd Test

Also Read: Ben Stokes expresses thoughts on 'tough to take' draw of 4th Ashes Test against Australia

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma played aggressively like England’s Bazzball.”

The Indian openers placed the visitors in control of the rain-delayed match with an excellent display of the "Bazball" style of Test cricket. On a rainy day, India put in a dominant performance, increasing their prospects of winning the Test series finale against the West Indies on Day 4. Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj demolished the West Indies' bottom order throughout the opening session, putting Team India in a good position.

It's pouring here in Trinidad! 🌧️



While we wait for sunshine, let's throw some light on a couple of stats from today!



Captain @ImRo45 registered his Fastest Test Fifty (in 3⃣5⃣ balls) 🔝@mdsirajofficial registered his best-ever Test-match figures (5⃣/6⃣0⃣) 👏



Scorecard ▶️… pic.twitter.com/sSoKQTzWKg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly and quickly, driving the Indian team to a dominating lead. In a stunning exhibition of batting, Rohit scored his fastest Test fifty, hitting the landmark in just 35 balls. His previous fastest fifty was against England at Chepauk in 47 balls. Along with rising talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit contributed greatly to Team India's remarkable second-inning score of 98-0 in only 11.5 overs. Rohit’s spectacular 57-run knock off 44 balls had a great strike rate of 129.55, three sixes, and five fours, and captivated the audience with his aggressive and powerful play.

Also Read: India on course for series sweep against West Indies after batters' blitzkrieg

IND vs WI: Team India breaks another record

During the IND vs WI series, Team India set numerous records, including breaking Sri Lanka's world record. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a new record for India's fastest 50-run partnership in Test cricket. The duo amassed 466 runs as an opening pair during the series, breaking the previous record for the highest partnership aggregate among Indian openers in a two-match Test series.

What's more, Rohit and Jaiswal, together with the rest of Team India, set the record for the quickest team 100 in Test cricket. They hit 100 runs in just 12.2 overs, breaking Sri Lanka's previous record of 13.2 overs against Bangladesh in 2001. In the contest, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan contributed significantly by hitting his maiden Test half-century off just 34 balls. India declared on 181-2 in 24 overs, demonstrating their dominance in the series.