Team India Schedule For 2023: Full List Of Matches, Series And Tournaments Of Men In Blue

The year 2022 did not go well for Team India as the side saw several ups and downs in a span of 12 months. Virat Kohli stepped down as Test and ODI captain, while India failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. India also lost the one-off Test against England in July. Meanwhile, India displayed a strong form in bilateral series throughout the year, winning every T20I contest that they played.

January 2023: India vs Sri Lanka T20I and ODI series (Home)

1st T20I - Jan 3 - Mumbai

2nd T20I - Jan 5 - Pune

3rd T20I - Jan 7 - Rajkot

1st ODI - Jan 10 - Guwahati

2nd ODI - Jan 12 - Kolkata

3rd ODI - Jan 15 - Thiruvananthapuram

January-February 2023: India vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series (Home)

1st ODI - Jan 18 - Hyderabad

2nd ODI - Jan 21 - Raipur

3rd ODI - Jan 24 - Indore

1st T20I - Jan 27 - Ranchi

2nd T20I - Jan 29 - Lucknow

3rd T20I - Feb 1 - Ahmedabad

February-March 2023: India vs Australia Test and ODI series (Home)

1st Test - Feb 9-13 - Nagpur

2nd Test - Feb 17-21 - Delhi

3rd Test - Mar 1-5 - Dharmshala

4th Test - March 9-13 - Ahmedabad

1st ODI - March 17 - Mumbai

2nd ODI - March 19 - Vishakhapatnam

3rd ODI - March 22 - Chennai

IPL and World Test Championship break

July-August 2023: West Indies vs India Test, ODI, and T20I series (Away)

India and West Indies are slated to play two Test matches, three ODIs, and as many T20I games. The schedule for the series has not been announced yet.

September 2023: Asia Cup (Pakistan)

October 2023: India vs Australia (Away)

India and Australia are slated to play a three-match ODI series to prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

October-November 2023: ICC ODI World Cup

The 50-over World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in October-November.

December 2023: India vs South Africa (Away)

India will travel to South Africa for a Test, ODI, and T20I series in December 2023. It will be their last tour of the year.

Image: BCCI