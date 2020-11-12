India Vs Australia: Team India Land Down Under For Upcoming Two-month Extravaganza

The Indian cricket team arrived in Sydney on Thursday for the much-anticipated all-format series against Australia.

'Hello Australia!'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has posted a few images of some of the players coming out from the airport after having landed Down Under. The players include the likes of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, young speedster Navdeep Saini, promising wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, etc.

The national cricket board went on to caption the image as 'Hello Australia! #TeamIndia is here!'

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India kicked off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of the India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

