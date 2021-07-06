Team India To Be Administered Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine Ahead Of England Series

Virat Kohli & Co. who are currently on a break in the United Kingdom (UK) ahead of the five-matches Test series against England will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 and 9. Before leaving for the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and Test series against England, Team India received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Considering the fact that there has to be a gap of a minimum of 28 days between the two doses, the Indian cricketers had opted for Covishield. The Indian cricket board had urged players to take the first dose of Covishield as it is based on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is a UK-based product.

Team India to be administered the second dose of Covieshield

The team will be vaccinated with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before leaving for England. "The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated on Wednesday and Friday," ANI reported quoting sources close to the development.

It is to be noted that Team India is all set to go into quarantine from July 14 in Durham before they play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had requested the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange for a practice game before the first Test gets underway on August 4.

COVID-19 hits England Cricket Team

Meanwhile, the England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that seven members of their Men's ODI team have tested positive for COVID-19. The ECB, in a press release, stated that three players and four members of the support staff have returned positive COVID results following RT-PCR tests on Monday. The English cricketing body said all those impacted by the development have been asked to self-isolate keeping in mind the health and safety protocols imposed by the UK government.

The ECB has stated that, in addition to the seven members who have tested positive, others have been asked to self-isolate because they were in close contact. The ECB further confirmed that the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will go ahead as scheduled.

India vs England 2021 Test series

The two cricketing giants are slated to battle it out in five Test matches. The touring Indian team will first feature in the World Test Championship Final before the Test series. The 1st Test match of India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

(Image Credits: AP)