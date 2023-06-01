WTC 2023 Final: India Have A Shot At Glory And A Chance To Break 10-yer-old Jinx

With the World Test Championship final between India and Australia just one week away, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the most anticipated event of Test cricket. The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be hoping to end their ten-year wait when they step at the Kennington Oval in the WTC 2023 final on June 7, 2023.

Team India last won an ICC event under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2013 when they beat England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. Since then the Indian team's cabinet has been deprived of an ICC trophy, though the team has been able to make it to the knockouts in almost every ICC tournament but at last, they haven't not been able to capitalise on the important few moments at the business end of the ICC events

Team India's journey in ICC tournaments since 2013 Champions Trophy victory

2014 T20 World Cup: Lost to Sri Lanka in the Final

Lost to Sri Lanka in the Final 2015 ODI World Cup: Lost to Australia in the Semi-finals

Lost to Australia in the Semi-finals 2016 T20 World Cup: Lost to West Indies in the Semi-finals

Lost to West Indies in the Semi-finals 2017 Champions Trophy: Lost to Pakistan in the Finals

Lost to Pakistan in the Finals 2019 ODI World Cup: Lost to New Zealand in the Semi-finals

Lost to New Zealand in the Semi-finals 2021 T20 World Cup: Knocked out in group stages

Knocked out in group stages 2021 WTC Finals: Lost to New Zealand

Lost to New Zealand 2022 T20 World Cup: Lost to England in the semifinals

Will Team India be able to ten year-old jinx of ICC tournaments?

As the Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2023, for the second consecutive time, they will aim to break their ten-year-old wait and win an ICC tournament. The team also qualified in the final of the 2021 edition but then their hopes were shattered by the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

The Indian team has a well-settled batting line up and players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja have been in good form off late and will look forward to continuing in the WTC 2023 final against Australia. The bowling lineup also looks in good form and pacers like Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will be having the responsibility to provide the team with early wickets. The team will also miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer who have been ruled out of the final due to injury.

The Indian team also must look into the problem of the middle order and also get adapted to the conditions of England quickly. However, they are coming off into the match by defeating Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy they played against them in March 2023.

Team India squad WTC Final

Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav