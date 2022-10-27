Teams Touring England Can Play A Few Games In Holland: Paul Van Meekeren

Nearly two decades ago, India did play a few matches in Amstelveen but they were against Pakistan. Meekeren feels that teams that are touring England can come to Holland and play a few competitive matches.

"I think this year, hopefully, we showed how good the wickets are in Holland. I think the practice wickets were outstanding back home, and we played some competitive games. So there's no reason why Test teams can't come to Holland instead of playing the counties.

"We can be as competitive as playing the warm-up game against other countries. Why not come to Holland for 10 days before they travel to England?," he concluded.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)