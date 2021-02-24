Technical Glitch Halts Trading At NSE, Virender Sehwag Joins Netizens To React With Memes

Quick links:
The future and option (F&O) and cash segments at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India got hanged at 11:40 am on Wednesday due to a technical problem.
This gave an opportunity for all to flood social media with hilarious memes and jokes. Cricketer Virender Sehwag also joined by sharing an epic scene from Paresh Rawal starrer film Hera Pheri. Many other film stills and dialogues were used to describe the "technical glitch" at NSE.
#nseindia to traders today pic.twitter.com/20WpikRRgX— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 24, 2021
"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved," NSE said in a tweet.
NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. "We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," it said.
NSE Trading Halted: What happened to NSE? Why did NSE halt trading today?
#NSE— Dipesh Parmar (@dipeshparmar46) February 24, 2021
yeh hum hai...
Yeh humare servers hai...
aur yeh markets ke jaise Crash ho rahe hai...#StockMarket #Nifty #nseindia pic.twitter.com/zyhA6P9TuT
#nseindia #NSE— Adv. Vivek Gupta (@advvivekg) February 24, 2021
Will be resume soon..
Work in process 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DDILmxszPm
Trading stop due to technical glitch at NSE #Nifty pic.twitter.com/89C29CQfiT— Here for jokes (@hereforjoke) February 24, 2021
After break down NSE Zerodha, tradors feels... #nseindia pic.twitter.com/SEV3v4Y8SH— Suraj Kumar (@SurajKu80869790) February 24, 2021
@AnilSinghvi_ @deepdbhandari - #NSEOutage - @AnilSinghvi_ ji- we are coming close to 3.20pm strategy..— Dilpreet Singh (@dilpreetsh) February 24, 2021
Traders to NSE- ab toh aah ja so that we don't miss day end strategy 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/RntMrQo0Hj
After seeing floods of memes— CA. Radhe Digga (@digga_radhe) February 24, 2021
NSE Technical Dept #nseindia#NSETechnicalglitch pic.twitter.com/cya7tFmzGJ
NSE Down from 10am ,traders abusing brokers. #nseindia #StockMarket#zerodha be like : @AnilSinghvi_ pic.twitter.com/3HgQTNjbCC— Intraday Scalper (@arun_maddhesia) February 24, 2021
Some media reports posted that NSE would reopen at 1 pm, with a 15-minute pre-open session, but there is no confirmation yet. According to media reports, this is not the first time NSE has faced technical issues. Last year, it was also penalised by SEBI, a body that is looking forward to come up with a policy for compensating losses that occurred due to such problems.
(With ANI inputs)
