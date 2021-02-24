Technical Glitch Halts Trading At NSE, Virender Sehwag Joins Netizens To React With Memes

The future and option (F&O) and cash segments at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India got hanged at 11:40 am on Wednesday due to a technical problem.

This gave an opportunity for all to flood social media with hilarious memes and jokes. Cricketer Virender Sehwag also joined by sharing an epic scene from Paresh Rawal starrer film Hera Pheri. Many other film stills and dialogues were used to describe the "technical glitch" at NSE.

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved," NSE said in a tweet.

NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. "We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," it said.

NSE Trading Halted: What happened to NSE? Why did NSE halt trading today?

NETIZENS REACT

Trading stop due to technical glitch at NSE #Nifty pic.twitter.com/89C29CQfiT — Here for jokes (@hereforjoke) February 24, 2021

@AnilSinghvi_ @deepdbhandari - #NSEOutage - @AnilSinghvi_ ji- we are coming close to 3.20pm strategy..



Traders to NSE- ab toh aah ja so that we don't miss day end strategy 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/RntMrQo0Hj — Dilpreet Singh (@dilpreetsh) February 24, 2021

Some media reports posted that NSE would reopen at 1 pm, with a 15-minute pre-open session, but there is no confirmation yet. According to media reports, this is not the first time NSE has faced technical issues. Last year, it was also penalised by SEBI, a body that is looking forward to come up with a policy for compensating losses that occurred due to such problems.

