Tendulkar Lauds Bumrah's Performance At MCG, Labels The Pacer As 'leader Of The Attack'

After Team India's gutsy comeback in the second Test against Australia, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who continues to anchor the visitor's pace battery in the absence of several key bowlers. Terming Bumrah as a 'champion bowler,' Tendulkar said that the yorker specialist is the leader of the pace attack and also added that he has taken more responsibility whenever the 'chips are down'. The speedster played an instrumental role in the Men in Blue's victory at Sydney as he rattled the hosts by picking up 4 key wickets.

“In the fast bowling department, Bumrah as the leader of the attack has taken more responsibility and whenever the chips are down, he has pushed himself harder. That’s the sign of a champion bowler,” Tendulkar told PTI.

The Indian batting legend was also impressed by Mohammed Siraj's debut in the Boxing Day match and said that he executed the plans well. Tendulkar said, “The way he bowled his first over and then built it up gradually but never did it look that he was playing his first match. The plans were well thought out. He executed it well. Both debutants were comfortable in the execution of their plans.”

Speaking of significant contributions by Ravindra Jadeja and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's crucial century, Tendulkar said, "So he did not miss opportunities when a boundary ball was there. And when one had to be patient, he was patient. The intent was very good. Jadeja has batted well and it worked. We keep talking about five bowlers, but having Rishabh Pant at No. 6, Jadeja at No. 7 and Ashwin as No. 8 with four hundred also helps. That partnership between Jadeja and Ajinkya was crucial. They added invaluable runs and that put them under pressure. Also crucial were runs that Pant was able to score."

India level series at the MCG

Staging a gutsy comeback in the second Test after the Adelaide rout, the touring Indian party without several key players defeated the Australians by 8 wickets to level the Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers worked in tandem to bundle the Aussies out for just 200 in their second innings as the batsmen just had to chase a paltry total of 70 which they did in style.

SCG gets nod to host 3rd Test

Clearing the cloud of doubt over the occasion for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the third Test of the series, as per the schedule. The rising number of COVID-19 cases had cast a doubt on the SCG playing the host for the annual pink Test, putting the national cricket board on high alert. However, officials have affirmed that the COVID-19 threat has subsided enough allowing the match at the SCG to proceed as per schedule.

