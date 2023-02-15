Tennis Legend Sania Mirza's Appointment As RCB Mentor For WPL Leaves Cricket Fans Divided

Indian tennis great Sania Mirza was announced as the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women’s team, for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. RCB announced the development on Wednesday, two days after the team spent INR 11.9 crore to buy 18 cricketers at the inaugural WPL Auction. Having drawn curtains to her Grand Slam career by finishing second in the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open 2023, Mirza will now essay a new role in a completely different sport.

Revealing her thoughts on her appointment, Sania Mirza revealed she was surprised on being approached for the role by RCB, but is also excited about the same. As the development came to light, Indian sporting fans were divided in their opinions on the matter. Few fans hailed the Bangalore-based franchise for their decision to include the women’s tennis great in their squad, others questioned the Smriti Mandhana-led WPL side for it.

“What will a tennis player do in a cricket team?"

Reacting to the announcement on Twitter a user wrote, “What will a tennis player do in a cricket team”. A Twitter user defended RCB’s decision and said, “Just listen to her before you all criticize, because here many of them came to with out knowing meaning of MENTOR . She strongly believe herself to be a mentor my role what is that how she is going to approach everyone how she will motivate”.

WPL 2023: A look at the reactions to Sania Mirza's appointment as RCB mentor

What will a tennis player do in a cricket team — 𝙼𝚊𝚑𝚒𝙴𝚛𝚊 (@themahiera) February 15, 2023

Just listen to her before you all criticize, because here many of them came to with out knowing meaning of MENTOR . She strongly believe herself to be a mentor my role what is that how she is going to approach everyone how she will motivate. — i am abeeth (@amABEETH) February 15, 2023

But why ??? I am confused ...i thought only cricketers could mentor other cricketers... Maybe I am wrong... — Shuveshek Rai (@shuveshek) February 15, 2023

It means she's not going to teach how to play cricket but she can provide her knowledge in strengthening the mentality and handling the pressure to do and give their best in the game. Considering cricket as a sport in broad this is a good move. Remember she's #mentor not a #coach — Sampath Narayan | ಸಂಪತ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ (@sampat_narayan) February 15, 2023

Mentor is mental conditioning coach to handle pressure. — ಶೈಲೇಶ್ ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡ (@Kempegowdashai) February 15, 2023

Players like PT Usha, Sania Mirza have been the face of Indian women sport for a long long time and having them in team will be a huge huge moral support mentally — 🐰 (@Noisky97) February 15, 2023

Great move someone who has achieved in her field with a lot of external hurdles will help the women exactly with that. Focus on their IV they talk about pressure and commitment. She isn't going to coach the players she's going to help them in areas other than cricketing. #Bold — jyothipriya (@jyothipriya_jp) February 15, 2023