'Mandhana's WPL Salary More Than Babar Azam's PSL Salary': Memes Galore After WPL Auction

India women’s cricket team star Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player to be sold at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction, ahead of the inaugural 2023 edition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired the services of the star cricketer with the highest bid of INR 3.4 crore. As she became a talking point for the cricketing world for her milestone, fans pointed out that her WPL salary will be significantly more than what Babar Azam gets paid in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar will be playing the ongoing season of the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi, having secured a move away from the Karachi Kings last year. As per reports, he was traded at the season salary of $1,50,000 or PKR 3,60,00000 (3 Crore 60 lakhs), which amount to INR 1.23 crore. On the contrary, Indian women’s sensation Mandhana will earn INR 3.4 crore in the debut season of the tournament.

Meme fest on Twitter after WPL 2023 Auction

As Twitter users were made aware of the fact about the pay difference between Babar and Smriti, they saw the funny side and flooded the social media website with memes. “Given the salary differences between PSL and WPL, I am sure Babar Azam won't mind playing in WPL if given the opportunity,” a user wrote. “Smriti & Ellyse both >>> Babar in both batting and net worth,” another user said.

RCB's big buys for Women's Premier League 2023

While Mandhana was sold to RCB for INR 3.4 crore, the team made their next big buy by roping in wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh for INR 1.9 crore. Ellyse Perry for INR 1,7 crore was the next big money buy for the Bangalore-based team that also acquired the services of star pacer Renuka Singh Thakur for INR 1.50 crore. The team also bought big names like Sophie Divine and Heather Knight for INR 50 lakh and INR 40 lakh, respectively. Here’s a look at RCB’s full squad for the WPL 2023 season.