'Tere liye jaan...': Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal indulge in an endearing exchange

He may have been sidelined from the upcoming Asian Games 2023 and potentially from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, yet veteran India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is cutting a cheerful figure outside the cricket field. As Gabbar is quite active on social media, he recently posted a new reel. The clip became an instant hit among his followers and received a hilarious reaction from who else than Team India's ever-present entry on social media, Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhawan took notice of Chahal's comment and delivered a reply which won the fans over.

3 things you need to know

Shikhar Dhawan has been axed from India's Asian Ganes squad

Dhawan was expected to lead the squad but Ruturaj Gaikwad has been chosen as the captain of the side

Dhawan is yet to make an appearance for Team India in 2023

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal indulge in light-hearted exchange

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan are well-known for their amusing Instagram content. On the social media platform, the two Indian cricketers have posted numerous hilarious videos and dance clips. In the latest of the sort, the Indian opener grooved to the "Naa Ready" song from "Leo" and posted the video on the popular photo-sharing application Instagram. As Dhawan is a bearer of a huge fan following on social media, thus within a few hours the post got the attention of lakhs of users. Birthday boy Yuzvendra Chahal was also one of them, and left an endearing yet comical comment on the video.

He wrote, "What a birthday gift shikhi bhaiya @shikhardofficial big chumma issi baat par." (Big kiss for this video.) Replying to Chahal, Dhawan wrote. "Tere liye jaan bhi haazir hain bhai." (Anything for you, my brother.)

Have we already seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in Team India colors?

After being snubbed from the Asian Games 2023 squad some of the knowers of the game and many experts have paid heed to this subject. While contrasting views have come up, many concerned fans have made peace with the fact that the BCCI have seemingly started to look past Shikhar Dhawan. What do you think, will we ever see Shikhar Dhawan back in India's ODI squad? Let us know in the comments section.