The Ashes: Usman Khawaja Fires Back At Members Of Lord's; 'Wasn't Just Going To Stand'

Australian opener Usman Khawaja is livid with the Lord's Cricket Ground members over the demeanor they showcased on Day 5 toward the Australian team. Team Australia has been enduring the hostility of the England crowd since the Day 1 of the first Test, and on Day 5 of the second Test, matters tend to go out of hand, as David Warner and Usman Khawaja could not refrain from talking back to the spectators. Following the incident, Khawaja forwarded his thoughts on what transpired in the Long room.

Usman Khawaja says behavior of Lord's ground members- "Really disappointing"

After Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping by Alex Carey, Australian players suffered the wrath of the England crowd, who churned out every iota following that wicket to jeer the visitors. As lunch was called, players had to pass through the Long room, where the members sitting apparently threw some remarks on the Aus team. The utterings evidently triggered Warner and Khawaja.

In footage released by Sky Sports, Australian openers can be seen having an intense go at the members of Lord's cricket ground. Usman Khawaja, who is not known to embroil in heated exchanges, disseminated his thoughts on the ugly instance and stated that it was "really disappointing" from the Lord's ground members.

"It was really disappointing. Lord's is one of my favorite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing. If anyone asked me where the best place is to play, I always say Lord's. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going to stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them." Quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

While Khawaja is perturbed by what transpired on the other side of the boundary, he would be delighted by what happened on the field. With the win at Lord's, Australia have secured a 2-0 lead in the series. The 3rd Test will begin from July 6, 2023.