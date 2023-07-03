'Get One Fact Loud And Clear': R Ashwin Has A Blunt Reaction To Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal

The dramatic dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 has initiated a debate among the cricket world regarding what's right and not. The rule books have been referred but the bigger question is on the spirit of the game. In the context, Ravichandran Ashwin, who in the past has been subjected to controversial calls, has given his say on the episode that transpired on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

Australia defeated England in the 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs

With the win, Aus have taken a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023

The dismissal of Jonny Bairstow has become a bearer of controversy

How did Jonny Baitstow get out?

On the concluding day of the 2nd Ashes Test, Ben Stokes was on course to repeat his Headingley heroics of 2019 but could not get support from the other end, and hence England lost the game by 43 runs. In hindsight, fans and experts have continued to discuss the peculiar wicket of Jonny Bairstow, who might have taken the game away from the visitors had he stayed. While Bairstow could not get past 10-run mark courtesy of Alex Carrey's direct hit, the dismissal has been highlighted as another one of the instances from the match where the umpires were in the limelight and the question was, whether it is a legitimate wicket or not? Here's what happened that became the bone of contention.

As Bairstow ducked one of Cameron Green, he did not wait for the umpire to signal the end of the over and began to move to the other end. Carey, who had the ball took a shy at the stumps and hit the bullseye. Australian players began to celebrate after that and when Pat Cummins was given the choice, he did not ask for an overturn, and thus the key wicket of Bairstow was in the bag.

Ashwin gives an interesting take on the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow

From the time of the dismissal to even now, varied opinions have been dropped on social media about the way Bairstow got out. Among the many, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also presented an interesting take. According to R Ashwin, it was a calculative ploy by Australia as a dismissal like this requires constant observation. Here's what he wrote on social media.

We must get one fact loud and clear



“The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did.”



We must applaud the game smarts of… https://t.co/W59CrFZlMa — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 2, 2023

Ashwin hints that Australians might have noticed a pattern with Bairstow and so it is a fruition of a plan. Many other opinions have pressed that it was a typical wicket-keeper reflex that saw the luck flowing in Australia's way. What do you think about this whole conundrum regarding Jonny Bairstow's wicket?