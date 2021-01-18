Mohammed Siraj Shines With Maiden 5-wicket Haul In Test Cricket, Gets Emotional: WATCH

The ongoing India tour of Australia is bound to be a memorable one for the 26-year-old Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler has toiled hard in domestic cricket over the years, and he was ultimately rewarded with a place in India's Test side for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After impressing with his inspiring performances in the first two Test matches, the youngster had the daunting task of leading an inexperienced bowling attack in Brisbane, and the pacer did not disappoint.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj packs a solid punch with 5-wicket haul

With just two Tests under his belt, the Hyderabad-born fast bowler has showcased admirable composure in the final Test match against Australia. With Australia starting their final innings with a lead of 33, it was essential for the Indian bowlers to restrict them to an attainable target in order to stay afloat in the contest. However, the home team had other plans.

The Australian batsmen chipped in with vital contributions to help their side gain a significant lead in the Test match. The onus was on Mohammed Siraj to fire with the ball and help the Ajinkya Rahane-led side bounce back into the game. The talented bowler repaid the faith shown in him by the team management and bowled his heart out under challenging conditions. Siraj's exceptional display of courage and skill also earned him a maiden five-wicket haul.

The Brisbane Test has been an eventful one for Mohammed Siraj. He was also under the radar after he dropped the dangerous-looking Steve Smith's catch at the long-on boundary. The player made amends for it by finally dismissing the star Australian batsman for 55. Apart from Steve Smith, the fast bowler also got the better of the in-form Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Having bowled close to 20 overs in the Test, Siraj finished with figures of 5/73.

The series has been an eventful one for the young bowler. From the infamous 'Mohammed Siraj racial abuse' incident to losing his father just before his Test debut, the player has tackled all the challenges and delivered a splendid performance with the ball for the country. With several key players on the sidelines with injuries, Siraj had a golden opportunity to make a name for himself, and the player has successfully proved that he belongs to the big stage with his phenomenal fifer.

After an impressive start to their innings, the home team were finally bundled out for 294. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side need 328 runs to register a momentous series win Down Under. With all three results possible, the final innings of the Test series promises to be filled with exhilarating and emotional moments. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

