'The Boys Got A Bit Fed Up': Travis Head Drops Truth Bombs On The Post-Ashes Drinks Saga

England and Australia recently locked horns against each other in a five-match Ashes 2023 series. The contest ended in a 2-2 draw after England managed to stage a spectacular comeback in the last three Tests. Several controversies erupted during the course of the series including after the fifth match concerning the post-Ashes drinks. Reports had emerged suggesting that the England and Australia players did not take part in the customary drinks ceremony that takes place after every Ashes series.

England won the fifth Ashes Test to level the series 2-2

Both sides were slated to meet in post-Ashes drinks after the fifth match

Due to certain reason, Aussies left the venue without participating in the meet-up

Travis Head opens up on post-Ashes drinks saga

Travis Head, the Australian batsman, has joined the chorus of cricketers addressing the post-Ashes 2023 drinks incident. He acknowledged that the Australian players did approach the English team's dressing room and waited for almost an hour before leaving, feeling let down. However, he conceded that the situation was more about unfortunate timing misalignment than intentional snubbing by the opposition.

“In terms of it, it’s been played up a little bit. Post-match, I think we hung around for a little bit. They had a couple of retirements and I think a few staff that was going. We sort of knocked a couple of times and got told two minutes, which turned into an hour and the boys got a bit fed up," Travis Head said on Willow Talk Podcast.

“But yeah, a few of the boys met up with them afterwards and I’ve been in contact with a couple of the guys that I was close with about the differences in the timing. A bit disappointing, but yeah I don’t think it was by design,” he added.

A significant uproar unfolded in the aftermath of the final Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval. Australian media asserted that England had disregarded the customary tradition of sharing post-Ashes drinks with the visiting team after winning the concluding Test. England captain Ben Stokes clarified that the joint post-match gathering couldn't occur due to ongoing farewell events for retiring players and certain staff members. Stokes further said that players from both sides agreed to meet at a club the same night.

Ashes 2023 ends in a thrilling draw

In the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test, Australia had the target of 384 runs for victory. They got off to a strong start with their opening batsmen contributing 140 runs. Unfortunately, they eventually succumbed, being all out for 334 runs. The series ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite the loss in the fifth Test, Australia managed to retain the Ashes urn thanks to their 4-0 win in the previous edition.

