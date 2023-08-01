The Ashes 2023 series began with Australia taking a commanding 2-0 lead, securing victories in the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's. However, the tide turned in the third Test at Headingley, where England managed to secure a remarkable three-wicket victory despite being 2-0 down. The fourth Test match ended in a draw denying England a chance to win the Ashes. England performed well in the fifth and final Test to eventually draw the series 2-2.

Stokes clarifies snubbing Aussies for post-Ashes drinks

England captain Ben Stokes has denied allegations that both the home team and the visiting Australian players skipped the traditional post-Ashes series drinks. Responding to a journalist's claim, Stokes clarified that the teams couldn't celebrate in the dressing rooms due to post-match commitments, but they decided to gather at a nightclub instead.

A journalist named Bharat Sundaresan claimed on Twitter that the England squad locked their dressing room after the post-match presentation. He also stated that Australian players knocked on the door multiple times and waited for over an hour before leaving in disappointment. Stokes responded to the tweet and clarified that players from both sides agreed to catch up for drinks at a nightclub.

To clarify…

Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time event’s.

We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room

The fifth Ashes Test marked the farewell match for England's fast-bowling legend, Stuart Broad. Additionally, all-rounder Moeen Ali, who returned to Test cricket at Stokes' request following Jack Leach's injury, confirmed that he has played his last red-ball game for England.

The series had its share of controversies, including a heated debate over Jonny Bairstow's stumping in the second Test. Ollie Robinson earned the title of the new 'Ashes villain' according to the Australian media, while the final Test also saw some controversy over a ball change on Day 4. Nevertheless, despite these on-field confrontations, the series was played in good spirit, with both teams demonstrating respect and sportsmanship.

