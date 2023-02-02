'The Future Is...': Virat Kohli Posts Heart-winning Story For Shubman Gill's Century Knock

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life after he smashed all the New Zealand bowlers in the 3rd T20 International yesterday held at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill scored 126 runs off just 63 balls with 12 fours and 7 gigantic sixes. The main highlight of Shubman’s innings was that he had not been able to score runs in the first two T20I’s and many critics said he shall be replaced but he kept his captain’s trust and yet again proved that he is the future of Indian cricket.

Virat's post for Shubman Gill: 'Sitara, The future is here'

Shubman’s innings was not just liked by the fans, it was also liked by the former captain and veteran batsman, Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli praised Shubman and called him the future star. On his Instagram story, Virat shared a photo with Shubman and wrote, “Sitara(Sitara means star in hindi), The future is here”.

Shubman now has hundred’s in all the three formats and the way he is playing it looks like he is going to rule this decade just the way Virat Kohli did. Virat Kohli had a tremendous decade with the bat from the period between 2009 and 2019 and was certainly a run. There was no corner of the world on which Virat Kohli might have not scored runs.

Shubman during the under-19 World Cup said that he is a great admirer of Virat and wants to become like him. Shubman has the habit of scoring runs since his under nineteen days and was the highest run scorer in the 2018 Under Nineteen World Cup. Shubman scored runs at an average of over hundred and also made a crucial hundred in the semifinal against Pakistan.

Shubman has not stopped after the under-19 World Cup and has also scored runs in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League as well. Playing for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy Shubman has scored runs and won Punjab many matches.

Shubman has been a run machine in the IPL as well as till now he has played for two IPL franchises and has scored runs for both of them.

Shubman has started 2023 with a flurry of hundreds and with the World Cup and the World Test Championship ahead he can be a great match winner for Team India.