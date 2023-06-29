'The Game Was Meant To Be Finished By Me' R Ashwin Recalls Memories From The T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan cricket match has always been fascinating to watch. The men in Blue will host their archrivals in a league stage match on 15th October at Narendra Modi Stadium. Pakistan hasn't managed to claim a single victory in an ODI World Cup game so far.

India has a superior record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup

Pakistan has lost all their seven matches in the ODI World Cup

India hasn't lifted an ICC title since 2013

India faltered just before the last hurdle in the 2022 T20 World Cup, as they had a disappointing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England who later went on to lift the title. India had shown some encouraging signs, especially from Virat Kohli, who had endured a bad patch before that.

Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on his famous winning shot against Pakistan

During the match, Ravichandran Ashwin held on to his nerve and played the winning shot. Ashwin came at the crease at a very complicated time as Dinesh Karthik was out for just one and the onus was on the off-spinner to have India cross the ultimate step. The All-rounder recently opened up on his winning shot and how it remains memorable to him. Ashwin mentioned:

I think about it every night when I go to sleep. To be honest, what happens, every time I see the video on social media, I think about it, what if the ball had just gripped and hit my pad. It was pretty close for comfort. I just felt that the game was meant to be finished by me. That's how I felt honestly terrific innings by Virat and one of the better games I've watched and been a part of.

Two runs were needed off the last ball and Mohammad Nawaz bowled a wide ball, which eased off Ashwin's pressure. The Rajasthan Royals spinner then lifted the last ball over the mid-off to secure a historic victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli had a brilliant Asia Cup stint before that and continued his fiery streak into the tournament. The 34-year-old remained not out as a brilliant 82 came out from his bat. As Ashwin sealed the win for Team India, the game went down as one of the most iconic moments for the Indian Cricket Team.