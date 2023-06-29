'He Was Possessed': R Ashwin Breaks Down Kohli's Epic Knock Vs Pakistan During ICC T20 WC

India and Pakistan played a thriller of the extreme level during the T20 World Cup 2022. In the match, Virat Kohli stood out and played what he hails as the greatest innings of his career. The match turned out to be an instant classic and Indian fans can take pride in the way the match culminated. But when the live action was taking place, and the tension had scaled to an ultimate extent, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kohli held their nerves to take India past the challenging total of 159 posted by Pakistan. Reminiscing about the match, Ashwin revealed what went down his head when the onus was on him to get India home.

3 Things you need to know:

India took on Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India won the match by 4 wickets

Virat Kohli scored 82 off 53 in the match

R Ashwin reminisces what went down in the middle between him and Virat Kohli

While the IND vs PAK match of the T20 World Cup 2022 might forever remain etched in the minds of the enthusiasts who witnessed it live anywhere, for players, it was more special. In a clip shared by ICC, Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit the winning shot that day, revealed what went down that night at MCG, when Virat Kohli and he were in the middle.

Ashwin divulged the conversation he had with Virat Kohli when two runs were needed off one ball, and how he still feels the chills when he ruminates about the ball he left that went for wide. Ashwin mentioned:

Virat Kohli gave me like 7 options to play off that one ball. If only I was that capable of playing all those shots, I wouldn’t be batting at No. 8. I just talked to myself – I couldn’t say that to him. I looked at Virat and his eyes seemed like he was possessed. And I said, okay he’s on another planet, let me come back to earth,” said the Indian spinner.

I think about it every night when I go to sleep. Every time I see the video on social media, I think about what if the ball had just gripped and hit my pad. It was pretty close for comfort. I just felt that the game was meant to be finished by me.

Whenever India faces Pakistan in a World Cup, fireworks tend to hit the ceiling. The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 also carries the encounter in its schedule and a repeat of what transpired at MCG might take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on October 15, 2023.