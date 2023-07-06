Quick links:
MS Dhoni in action during an IPL match (Image: BCCI)
MS Dhoni will celebrate his 42nd birthday on 7th July, 2023. The Chennai Super Kings captain has remained a favourite among cricket lovers as he still hogs the limelight for every possible reason. 'Thala' what he is fondly called has remained an inspiration for many young and budding cricketers
The brilliance of MS Dhoni cannot be decoded in the normal method. The former Indian skipper has had a unique style of leading the team as he has been a constant winner in every possible cricket tournament. Dhoni's brilliance has had a long-lasting effect as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also seem to have taken inspiration from his leadership skills. The next edition of IPL could be his last on a cricket pitch and it remains to be seen how things unfold next season.
A guy who mostly batted at number 7 throughout his career managed to score more than 10,000 ODI runs, a feat that certainly will never be replicated. As far as his lightning-fast stumpings and immaculate DRS calls are mentioned, it is certainly nothing less than a masterclass. Many have tried to replicate his style of executing stuff behind the wicket, but everybody tends to forget that there will always be one MS Dhoni.