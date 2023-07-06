MS Dhoni will celebrate his 42nd birthday on 7th July, 2023. The Chennai Super Kings captain has remained a favourite among cricket lovers as he still hogs the limelight for every possible reason. 'Thala' what he is fondly called has remained an inspiration for many young and budding cricketers

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni has all the ICC trophies in his cabinet.

The 41-year-old also is the only captain to have won the IPL, CL T20 and the 2 World Cups

Dhoni lifted his 5th IPL title this year as CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

MS Dhoni is to turn 42 on 7th July

The brilliance of MS Dhoni cannot be decoded in the normal method. The former Indian skipper has had a unique style of leading the team as he has been a constant winner in every possible cricket tournament. Dhoni's brilliance has had a long-lasting effect as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also seem to have taken inspiration from his leadership skills. The next edition of IPL could be his last on a cricket pitch and it remains to be seen how things unfold next season.

People pay tribute to MS Dhoni on Twitter

Retired 3 years ago

but the craze is still same 🥵🔥



The Most Celebrated Cricketer 😎@MSDhoni #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/hfcuyalukD — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) July 6, 2023

MS Dhoni Turns 42 Tomorrow !🥳



Watch 42 Sixes Of Him In 42 Seconds .!😉🥁#MSDhoni || @msdhoni || #HappyBirthdayDhoni

MSD ICON OF WORLD CRICKET pic.twitter.com/VKqHIwTqer — One Best Shot of MS Dhoni Daily (@MSDVids07) July 6, 2023

MS Dhoni



The Greatest there is, the Greatest there was and the Greatest there ever will be.



MSD ICON OF WORLD CRICKET || #HappyBirthdayDhonipic.twitter.com/bN02CqvehM — ` (@rahulmsd_91) July 6, 2023

MS Dhoni at 42 is a still a myth in world cricket

A guy who mostly batted at number 7 throughout his career managed to score more than 10,000 ODI runs, a feat that certainly will never be replicated. As far as his lightning-fast stumpings and immaculate DRS calls are mentioned, it is certainly nothing less than a masterclass. Many have tried to replicate his style of executing stuff behind the wicket, but everybody tends to forget that there will always be one MS Dhoni.