Netherlands Player Unveils Meaningful Link Between MS Dhoni And His No. 7 Jersey - WATCH

The Netherlands men's cricket team on Thursday secured a spot in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India later this year. The Dutch team defeated Scotland by 4 wickets in the Super Six stage of the qualifier to qualify for the main event for the first time in twelve years. The Netherlands last appeared in the ODI World Cup back in 2011. Interestingly, the 2011 Cricket World Cup was also held in India.

Vikramjit Singh on his No. 7 jersey

Vikramjit Singh, the opening batsman for the Netherlands cricket team, recently explained the reason behind his choice of jersey number 7. After scoring his maiden international century against Oman in a World Cup qualifier, Vikramjit became the youngest Dutch player to achieve this feat. In an interview on the ICC's official Instagram page, he revealed that he wore the number 7 because he knew many MS Dhoni fans loved it.

Vikramjit initially wanted to wear the number 10 for his debut but it was already taken by his senior teammate Timm Van Der Gugten. So, he chose his next favorite number, which was seven. This explanation sparked interest among MS Dhoni fans, who see the number 7 as symbolic of the legendary Indian captain. They consider Dhoni to be an influential figure for millions of cricket enthusiasts.

Vikramjit in CWC qualifiers

Before his century against Oman, Vikramjit had struggled in the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers, with modest scores in his previous matches. He began the campaign with a solid knock of 88 runs against Zimbabwe but couldn't replicate that form in the next four matches, including a disappointing zero against Sri Lanka.

However, in the match against Oman, Vikramjit started his innings aggressively. He scored 111 runs off 109 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes. Along with Wesley Barresi's 97 runs, their strong partnership propelled the Netherlands to a commanding total of 362 runs in 48 overs. In response, Oman could only manage 246 runs in 44 overs, resulting in a comprehensive 74-run victory for the Dutch team in a rain-affected match.

