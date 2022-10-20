Team India is currently in Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup 2022 and the preparations are in full swing ahead of the opening match against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23. The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match is scheduled to take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the opening match, the side took part in two warm-up fixtures in which they won their match against Australia, while the second match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. Apart from playing matches, Team India players were also involved in ICC shoots, and in one video, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen trolling Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma trolls Suryakumar Yadav for getting clicked at airports

In the video uploaded on the Instagram handle of the T20 World Cup, Rohit can be heard saying, "I am passing the phone to the guy who has got a photo at every airport." He then tries to copy Yadav's poses with a wide smile on his face. Watching the captain copy his style, the middle-order batsman was seen laughing during the shoot. The T20 World Cup Instagram handle captioned the video, " Which Indian player has a photo at every airport? Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals"

'It has been a while since we won the World Cup': Rohit Sharma

Team India's last ICC title was in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's leadership. Since that triumph, the Men in Blue have not been able to lay their hands on any other ICC trophy. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team for the time in any ICC event and he has made his intentions clear about winning the T20 World Cup 2022. Having won the T20 World Cup in 2007, Rohit knows that his team will have to do a lot of things right to lift the coveted trophy in Australia.

In a video posted on bcci.tv, Rohit said, "If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results that we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup. The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there. So one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals,"