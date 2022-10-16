T20 World Cup 2022: Why Does India's Jersey Have Only One Star Instead Of The Usual Three?

Team India will be donning a completely new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2022 which is called the 'One Blue' jersey. The new Team India jersey, which was launched recently, made its debut during the recent three-match T20I series against Australia. The design of the jersey pays homage to fans from different age groups. The usual jersey displays three stars but the one designed for the T20 World Cup 2022 appears to be different from the usual ones.

Why does Team India's T20 World Cup jersey has one star?

The three stars on the original Team India jersey represent the World Cup triumphs over the years. India won the 1983 ODI World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. However, the single-star on the jersey displays team India's World Cup triumph at the inaugural edition of the shortest format of the game back in 2007. Despite the success in the inaugural edition of the tournament, the Men in Blue have failed to lift the trophy for the second time and will aim to do that in the latest edition under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.



T20 World Cup: Rohit-led India to open campaign against Pakistan

With both the practice matches completed, Team India is all set to play their warm-up fixtures before the Super 12 stage kickstarts. India will play their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Brisbane, while the second warm-up game will be against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. Coming to the T20 World Cup campaign, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match on October 23. The men in blue will take on the runner-up of Group A qualifiers on October 27 in match no. 2.

The third match in the competition will be against South Africa on October 30. Having won the T20I series recently, Team India will look to continue its winning run against the Proteas. Following the match against South Africa, India will take on Bangladesh on November 2. The final match of the group stage campaign will be against the winner of Group B qualifiers on November 6. Like every team, India will play a total of five matches during the Super 12 round.