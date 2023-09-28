Shubman Gill Leaves Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Behind, Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill has been the leading ODI run scorer in the year 2023 and has already hit a total of five tons in the year 2023. Gill was the leading run scorer in the 2023 Asia Cup and scored a total of 302 runs from six games. Shubman will be opening for Team India in the ODI World Cup 2023 along with skipper Rohit Sharma and his form will be a big boost for the team in the tournament.

3 things you need to know

Shubman Gill ranked in the second place in the Men's ODI batsmen's rankings

Gill is the youngest batsman to score a double hundred in ODI cricket

Team India will play their opening ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia

ALSO READ | 'India has been..': Sourav Ganguly on his expectations from Team India in the World Cup

Shubman Gill equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Series after the end of the IND vs AUS ODI series. Gill scored a total of 178 runs in the series which includes a 104-run knock in the second ODI match played in Indore. Shubman helped the team achieve a first innings score of 399/5 and win the match by 99 runs. With the same, the 24-year-old batter has equalled Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's massive record of achieving four Player of the Series awards in ODI cricket before turning 25 years old. Gill has now won a total of four Player of the Series awards in the 50 overs format and has also surpassed modern greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

ALSO READ | 'Cheating his team': Shakib Al Hasan quotes MS Dhoni as he hits back at Tamim Iqbal

Shubman Gill raining runs with the bat in 2023

Indian batter Shubman Gill announced his arrival during the 2018 U19 World Cup when he became the highest run-getter of the tournament. Gill was picked by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the same year and the batter played a lot of promising knocks for the franchise. However, Gill's most promising year turned out to be 2023, wherein the batter has already hit a total of six tons in international cricket in all three formats. The Indian batter was also the leading run scorer in the IPL 2023 and scored 890 runs for the Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill's performance is a very good sign for the Indian team and is proving that he has the promise to achieve many new feats in international cricket in the coming days.