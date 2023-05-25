Dinesh Karthik Pulls The Brakes Over Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI Fanfare, 'He's A Young Boy'

Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be a revelation in the Indian Premier League as the Rajasthan Royals youngster shone brightly in this campaign. His 625 runs in 14 IPL matches speak volumes about his talent, and he looked pretty comfortable while churning out run after run for his team. Despite his heroics, it turned out to be a disappointing affair, as Rajasthan failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Dinesh Karthik wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to be inducted into the T20 setup for the Indian team

His astounding form led to speculation as calls for including him in the 50-over setup have already been raised. India will host the ICC 50 0ver World Cup later this year, and this could prove to be a golden chance to lay its hand on the trophy since they lifted the World Cup back in 2011.

But Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik feels it will be too soon for Yashasvi to be drafted into the 50 0ver setup as it would be better to prepare him for the T20 World Cup.

“I don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into the ODI setup.

“He's a young boy. He needs to be fast-tracked into the T20I setup. I think he needs to be one of the frontrunners for the T20 World Cup happening next year as there are only a limited amount of ODIs left to be played prior to this World Cup.”

He further added, “India don't lack an opener, they've done really well with Rohit and Shubman being there. So I feel that post the World Cup, I think in ODIs and T20Is, he (Jaiswal) is going to be a consistent player without a doubt.

“I only think it's fair that Yashasvi Jaiswal, when given an opportunity, is given an extended run because again, he is a very special player. He's shown us in this IPL. But when it comes to international cricket, it is a different cup of tea altogether.

“Just back him out there in the T20 setup, he needs to be there now. He'll get going. And by the time this World Cup finishes, he will be ready to play from there on in ODIs and T20s.”