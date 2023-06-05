'There Is A Slight Question Mark On The Others': Sanjay Manjrekar's Worry About Team India

Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed some concerns about India's batting lineup heading into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The match will take place at The Oval in London, starting on Wednesday, June 7. India aims to surpass their runner-up finish from the previous WTC cycle and claim the title this time.

Manjrekar shared his thoughts on India's squad for the final during a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan.' He highlighted that while India possesses a quality bowling attack that can trouble Australia's batsmen in English conditions, he has slight worries about the batting department for the upcoming WTC final.

'India's problem will only be their batting'

Manjrekar specifically mentioned that, apart from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara, there are question marks surrounding the form of the other Indian batsmen. He emphasized that the current form of the top six batsmen, considering they will be playing in England, raises concerns. Rohit Sharma has been consistent, and Pujara is known for his reliability. However, the form of the remaining batsmen is uncertain.

ALSO READ: Kohli Reveals How India Gained Australia's Respect

"When I see this squad, I see the quality in bowling. India's problem will only be their batting. I feel this is a bowling attack that can trouble Australia's batters in England. I am slightly worried about the batting."

"If you see the top six and their current form and imagine that they are playing in England, who gives you the confidence - Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara is once again reliable player. Barring these two, there is a slight question mark on the others based on their form."

While Shubman Gill has performed exceptionally well across formats recently, his record in the two Tests he has played in England is not as impressive. Virat Kohli's century in the last Test against Australia was his first since November 2019, and Ajinkya Rahane has not played a Test match since January 2022.

ALSO READ: Legendary Pakistan Seamer Has Few Suggestions For Indian Seamers Ahead Of WTC Final

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been ruled out due to injury concerns. India have also lost Rishabh Pant for the crucial encounter against the Aussies as he is still recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident in December 2022. Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat is expected to play in his place.

Image: BCCI