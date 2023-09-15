'There is always a slight question mark': Ex-coach highlights major concern for team India

Courtesy of a thrilling virtual semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Asia Cup 2023 final picture has been locked in, and it is India vs. Sri Lanka in the final of the continental cup after 13 years. Ahead of the final, Team India will square off against Bangladesh in the concluding match of the Super 4s stage. Since it is a dead rubber some changes can be expected in the playing XI of the Men in Blue. But as per an ex-cricketer, Team India might play the same XI that secured a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka the other day.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka edged out Pakistan to reach the final of Asia Cup 2023

Team India reached the final after beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s stage

The final will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Ind vs Ban: Why no changes in Playing XI will take place?

According to Sanjay Bangar, Team India carries fresh legs despite stepping onto the field on three consecutive days. Bangar has reasoned why the top order will remain the same in the match against Bangladesh, and said that Bumrah and Pandya could also feature even at times when the term "workload management" is prevalent. Bangar laid out his comments during a Star Sports program.

"Rohit Sharma will definitely play. Shubman Gill is a youngster, so he will play. Virat Kohli likes this ground a lot, so you can't ask Virat Kohli to sit out on this ground. The players at No. 4 and No. 5 are trying to cement their places and will want to play. The bowlers didn't need to do too much work. Jasprit Bumrah didn't have to bowl his entire quota of 10 overs in both matches. Similarly, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj also didn't have to do that. There is always a slight question mark on the fast bowlers in terms of workload management but considering the sort of combination that has been created, with three spinners and three fast bowlers, and that the batters are in rhythm, there is very little chance for us to see any different player," Bangar added.

Consecutive wins in Colombo for #TeamIndia 🙌



Kuldeep Yadav wraps things up in style as India complete a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka 👏👏



Consecutive wins in Colombo for #TeamIndia 🙌

Kuldeep Yadav wraps things up in style as India complete a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka 👏👏

No need to break the Rhythm

Bangar is of the view that the team combination does not need any meddling and the team management should push the same XI against Bangladesh to keep the rhythm intact.

"It will be better if they play with the same players. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will not want the players' rhythm to break. There was a two-day break as well. They played three days consecutively but after that, they would have got a good break of two days," Bangar further said.

Thus, if Banger's say gets considered then it would mean the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas iyer, who is back on the training ground after developing a back spasm, would have to wait a bit more to showcase their mettle.