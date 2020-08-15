'Na Koi Hai, Tha, Hoga, MS Ke Jaisa' Virender Sehwag Reacts To MS Dhoni's Retirement

Remembering his memories of playing with MS Dhoni, former India batsman Virender Sehwag paid his tribute to the former Indian skipper as he hung his boots on Saturday. The explosive batsman remarked that there has been no one like Dhoni and there never will be. He also added that Dhoni had that connect with people and was like a 'family member' to many cricket lovers.

"Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead," Sehwag tweeted. The former Indian opener was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad led by MS Dhoni

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from.

Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead. https://t.co/WtT0Xd3A8H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Supre Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.

