The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The squad for the Asia Cup includes Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav among others. A total of 18 players have been picked for the marquee ACC event including a travelling reverse in the form of Sanju Samson, who has been added as a backup wicket-keeper.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 30 to September 17

The matches will be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan

India will play their first match against Pakistan on September 2

Moody terms SKY's Asia Cup selection 'lucky'

Tom Moody believes that Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the Asia Cup 2023 squad is lucky, indicating that there might have been more suitable choices available to the team management. During an interview with Star Sports, Tom Moody expressed his opinion that Suryakumar Yadav's selection is somewhat lucky, suggesting that the 32-year-old Mumbai batsman has yet to fully master the 50-over format.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad coach proposed that India could have explored better alternatives, such as considering Yashasvi Jaiswal or introducing another wrist spinner. Moody added that he doesn't anticipate Suryakumar Yadav suddenly deciphering the challenges of ODI cricket at this late stage.

"The player that I think is lucky to be on that side is Suryakumar Yadav. I know that he's a player that we all love to watch, but he is yet to really master the 50-over game. I think he's played over 20 matches now and at a very modest return. And to me, there are better options available. Uh, I would have much rather seen a younger player like a Jaiswal in that side. Or take that position, and play a wrist spinner. Um, you know another wrist spinner," Moody said.

"He's a genius in T20 cricket. But the 50-over cricket is a completely different format, and he's yet to really crack the code for that. You know, I just don't think he's gonna do it at the last minute," he added.

SKY not comfortable in the ODI format yet

Suryakumar's form has notably faltered in the past several months. Despite his strong performances in T20 cricket, Suryakumar has encountered difficulties in the ODI format. His track record in this format includes 26 matches with a total of 511 runs in 24 innings, averaging 24.33 – a performance deemed below par.

