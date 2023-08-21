'Training Leni Padegi': Suryakumar Yadav-Rashid Khan Indulge In Banter Over 'blind' Shot

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has enthusiastically begun his net practice, gearing up for action. His preparations are particularly noteworthy as Afghanistan is scheduled to face Pakistan in a three-match ODI series set to take place in Sri Lanka. Afghanistan will also take part in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

3 things you need to know

Afghanistan will play three ODIs against Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup

Rashid Khan will be seen in action during the three-match series

The first match of the contest will be played in Hambantota on Aug 22

Also Read: 'Ye Pagalpanti Nahi Karte Hum': Rohit Sharma Stinging Response To Asia Cup Question- WATCH

Rashid Khan-Suryakumar Yadav indulge in fun banter

Rashid Khan recently shared a training video on his Instagram, showcasing his batting skills during the session. A standout moment was his execution of an unconventional 'No Look' shot, highlighting his improved skill with the bat. Alongside the video, he playfully mentioned spending his Sunday in his favorite training spot.

The post caught the attention of Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I vice-captain, known for his unconventional shot-making abilities. Suryakumar cheekily expressed his interest in learning the 'No Look' shot from Rashid Khan, suggesting that he would need training for it. In response, Rashid Khan playfully teased back, acknowledging Suryakumar's mastery of a distinctive unorthodox stroke known as the "Supla shot."

Also Read: 'He Is Not Ready': Rohit Sharma's Startling Revelation About Indian Cricketer's Position

Meanwhile, shifting the focus to Suryakumar Yadav's recent performance, he showcased his talent in the T20I series against the West Indies, amassing 166 runs in five matches, including two half-centuries (83 and 61). However, despite his efforts, Team India faced a 3-2 series loss against the West Indies.

Asia Cup 2023 squad

The BCCI on Monday unveiled the squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Suryakumar Yadav has been included in the team for the continental championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 17. India are slated to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2, 2023.

India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson (wk)

Image: IPL