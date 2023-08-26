'There's still a long time': Jos Buttler updates on Harry Brook's inclusion in ODI WC team

Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain, said Harry Brook is still on his radar, so the Yorkshireman may still make the final World Cup roster. Ben Stokes, the test team's captain, was chosen as a specialist hitter after reversing his ODI retirement, which knocked Brook out of the running for the trip to India in the autumn.

Jos Buttler hints the door is not closed for Harry Brook

By hitting a 41-ball century for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this week, Brook gave an amazing reminder of his skills. England have until September 28 to decide on their 15-person squad. While Buttler is standing by last week's choice, he made it clear that Brook, who has cemented himself as a starter in the full-strength Test and T20 sides, is still on his mind.

Before Manchester Originals' men's elimination match versus Southern Brave, Buttler said: "We'll wait and see what happens. There's still a long time before everyone's supposed to get on the plane.

"We all know Harry's a fantastic player and we saw what he can do the other night, It's not like it's a surprise. We know what a brilliant player he is.

"He's just the unfortunate one at the moment to not be in that squad. Ben Stokes coming back and being available just as a batter changes the dynamic a little bit.

"Ben's a fantastic player to be able to welcome back. It's a really tough selection, there have been players performing really well over a period of time and that's where we are at the minute."

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The ICC ODI World Cup will begin on October 5, 2023. A total of 10 teams will square off at the ODI mayhem. India is the host country this year and will enter as one of the favourites to win the tournament. If India wins, it will be the third such title after 1983 and 2011. Australia, the 5-time champion, would seek another championship run, while the defending champions, England, would face a challenge as the World Cup will take place on the sub-continent.