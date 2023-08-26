'Energy Level Goes Up': Sehwag Names Player Who Will 'score Lots Of Runs' In ODI World Cup

The upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to be held in India later this year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced the schedule for the marquee event. The tournament will begin with a rematch between the last World Cup's finalists - England and New Zealand. The competition will kick-start at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India will play their opening match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Sehwag backs Rohit Sharma to score most runs in ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has made a prediction that Rohit Sharma, the current captain of Team India, will emerge as the top run-scorer in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. Sehwag attributed his prediction to the favourable batting conditions in India, where openers are expected to have ample opportunities to perform well during the tournament.

The forthcoming ODI World Cup, slated to occur from October 5 to November 19, will take place in India. Rohit Sharma, recognized for his higher batting average on home soil in comparison to overseas, will be determined to deliver his optimal performance during the tournament.

(Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Image: AP)

During an ICC Instagram video, Sehwag was asked about his prediction for the leading run-scorer of the World Cup. He singled out Rohit Sharma and explained his choice, saying, "India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma."

Sehwag further elaborated, "When the World Cup comes, his energy level, his performance goes up. So, I am sure [he will do well]. And this time, he’s the captain also. I am sure he will make a difference and score lots of runs."

Rohit Sharma was the top run-scorer in 2019 World Cup

Rohit Sharma was the highest run-scorer in England's 2019 ODI World Cup, accumulating 648 runs in nine innings at an outstanding average of 81. This included an impressive five centuries, the record for any batter at a single edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

With 244 ODIs under his belt, the 36-year-old cricketer has amassed 9837 runs at an impressive average of 48.69. His record includes 30 centuries and 48 half-centuries.

