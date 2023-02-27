'They Had No Other Option': Aakash Chopra On Delhi Capitals Appointing Warner As Skipper

Former Indian batsman and now a commentator Aakash Chopra feels that IPL franchise Delhi Capitals should appoint David Warner as their captain for the upcoming season of the IPL. Delhi's regular captain Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming season due to the accident he met couple of month ago.

Aakash Chopra said in video shared on his YouTube channel, "You will now see David Warner as the captain for the Delhi Capitals, which was almost a given, because if you don't have Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer left long back, there was no other captaincy candidate left in this team, to be very honest."

Aakash further said, "Warner has already captained earlier in this league. He captained very well initially but was removed from captaincy in the end. He left the Hyderabad franchise and moved towards Delhi."

Aakash Chopra further quoted that he is very much unsure regarding the fact that he is very much that for how much time will Warner sustain his form in the IPL.

"It seems he is at the twilight of his career. His place in Tests is slightly 50-50 but he is still a force in white-ball cricket, so nobody is going to touch him. But we really don't know how much of his best is still ahead of him. He is still a gun player and will be leading the Delhi franchise", Aakash said.

Aakash Chopra also opined that there always a need to appoint an Indian player at a big post and he feels that Delhi Capitals should appoint Axar Patel as their vice captain.

"Axar Patel has been interestingly appointed the vice-captain, which is again a good thing because his temperament has improved a lot, he has got a lot of confidence and is an experienced player. You need to have an Indian player in a big post", Aakash said.

Axar Patel was among those four player who were retained by Delhi Capitals before the 2022 IPL mega auction. The Indian all rounder has been performing well with both bat and ball in the IPL and also in international cricket.