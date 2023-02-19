'They Are Not Lower Order Batsman': Nathan Lyon Impressed By Axar Patel-R Ashwin's Batting

Following a successful day with the bowl, picking up 5 wickets in total, Nathan Lyon expressed his thoughts on what transpired on Day 2. Lyon, who played a monumental role in bringing Australia back in the Test match, heaped praise for Axar Patel and R Ashwin. According to Lyon, Ashwin and Axar can fit in the top order of any team.

The Day 2 of the ongoing Delhi Test between India and Australia saw a shift in momentum as India bundled out at 262. With a lead of a run and ending the day at 61/1, Australia have their noses in front at stumps Day 2. The match now hangs in balance, however, after an innings loss at Nagpur, the Aus team are in a position to inflict a loss. This comeback's protagonist has been none other than Nathan Lyon, who picked a five-for. Expressing delight at his performance, Lyon addressed the media in the presser where he also highlighted the contribution of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel with the bat.

“They are not lower order – Axar, Ash could easily bat in top 6 anywhere in the world, they are not lower order, India have long top order,” Lyon said. “Very happy with the five-for, we have got the whole eye in the test match, still a lot more work to do. There was a lot more bounce in Delhi as compared to Nagpur.”

Axar's Reaction

Axar Patel., who later came to the media event got to know about Lyon's comments. He was asked to react to it to which he said, “Nothing like that. It depends on the day, depends on the confidence level and on the frame of mind. Like I just said, I came from white-ball cricket and was in good touch in the first match as well so that is the confidence level I am carrying forward. It eventually depends on how long you can maintain that consistency,” he said.

Australia Slump on Day 3

After gaining momentum, Australia failed to negate the initial proceedings on Day 3. As of now, Australia are 96 for 7. Leading by 97 runs. India will bat in the fourth innings.