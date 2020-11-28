'They Still Need A Player Like Dhoni', Says Michael Holding After India's Failed Chase

Caribbean fast bowling legend Michael Holding has said that Virat Kohli's Indian line-up needs a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the middle if they want to chase big totals in limited-overs cricket.

Holding had made this statement after the Indian team's 66-run loss against Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Chasing a mammoth total of 375, Kohli & Co. were restricted to 308/8 in their full quota of 50 overs.

'Need a player like Dhoni': Michael Holding

"India has some good players but one thing I know for sure is that Kohli's team will struggle with the loss of MS Dhoni. As we know when Dhoni used to come to bat midway, he used to take control of the chase. India have chased so well in the past with Dhoni in the team and they have never been afraid to win the toss and insert the opposition because they know what Dhoni is capable of. This batting lineup that they have got is still very talented, we saw some talented players and fantastic strokeplay. But they still need a player like Dhoni. Not just Dhoni's skills but his strength of character," said Holding on his YouTube channel.

"We never see MS Dhoni panicking at any stage while India are chasing. He usually paces that chase so well because he knows his ability and he knows how to go about the chase. Whoever is batting with him, he is always talking with them and helping them. Fantastic batting lineup, but MS Dhoni was a special man with the bat in the run-chase," the two-time World Cup winner added.

READ: Tom Moody Suggests Virat Kohli To Roll His Arm Over As India Are Short On Bowling Options

A Do-or-Die encounter for India

Team India were completely outplayed by a spirited Australian team who were on the attack right from the word 'Go'. Meanwhile, the Indian pacers had a day to forget as they were taken to the cleaners by the Australian top as well as middle-order. Sloppy fielding, as well as misjudged catches, also added insult to injury.

Coming to their batting, the visitors had got off to a flying start courtesy of some delightful strokes from the bats of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal who added 53 runs for the opening stand before they were reduced to 80/3 and then 101/4. In the end, even Dhawan (74), as well as Hardik Pandya's (90) 128-run stand for the fifth wicket, did not help their cause either as India's lower-order could not show much resistance barring the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (25) and, Navdeep Saini (29*) respectively.

The Men In Blue have everything to play for in the second ODI that will be played at the same venue on Sunday. It is a Do-or-Die encounter for them as they must register a win under their belt in order to stay alive in the three-match series as a loss would mean that the five-time world champions would end up taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

READ: Michael Vaughan Does Not See India 'winning The World Cup', Here's Why

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.