Tom Moody Suggests Virat Kohli To Roll His Arm Over As India Are Short On Bowling Options

Tom Moody has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli himself should bowl a few overs as Team India are lacking a sixth bowling option at the moment.

Virat Kohli & Co. had only played five bowlers in the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. As they did not have a sixth bowling option, the visitors ended up conceding a mammoth total of 374/6 after their frontline bowlers failed to contain the rampaging Australian batsmen.

'Perhaps Kohli himself': Tom Moody

“It will be interesting to see how they manage it. What’s the alternative option? Perhaps Kohli himself might have to bowl a few of his little mediums. One of the things that are becoming quite clear even though it’s early days in the tour – and I’m only talking the white-ball series – is that Australia looks far more settled and organized as a unit. They’ve got experience in those bowling options at Finch’s disposal", said the former Australian all-rounder while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Virat Kohli's bowling records

While Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of modern-day cricket, there was also a time when he used to be a part-time bowler as well. The Indian captain is a right-arm medium-pacer who has four scalps each in the 248 One Day Internationals as well as 82 T20Is that he has featured in so far apart from three first-class wickets in 109 matches. However, the batting sensation has not bowled in white-ball cricket since 2017.

India look to settle scores while the Aussies eye a series win

Chasing a mammoth target of 375, Team India had to pull off the second-highest run-chase in ODI history in order to go 1-0 up in the three-match series which did not happen.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) and middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya (90) tried to get the Men In Blue over the line with a 128-run fifth-wicket stand after losing the top-order at the score of 101 but it was just not enough as the visitors were restricted to 308/8.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Australia will be looking to seal the series while India will be hoping to settle scores.

