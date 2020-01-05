This Fan's Portrait Of Virat Kohli Made Out Of E-waste Amazes Team India, Watch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fanbase is swelling further with each passing day, with superfans coming up with insane ideas to express their love for the batting maestro. recently in Odisha, a superfan with the records of Virat Kohli tattooed on his body met the skipper and won his heart. This time it was young artist Rahul Pareek who came up with an insane idea to grab the eyeballs of the skipper. The superfan made a portrait of Virat Kohli using electronic scrap, a first for any cricketer in India, and it left skipper Virat Kohli open-mouthed as he paid a visit to see the art.

Superfan uses old phones to make Kohli's portrait

Rahul Pareek, whose name can be found in the Indian book of records for making art with electronic waste, is a student at Guwahati University. The superfan created the portrait of Virat Kohli and put it up for display ahead of the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka. In a video shared by the Indian cricket team on their Instagram handle, skipper Virat Kohli leaves a thrilling message for the fan which reads 'outstanding creation' along with a 'well done' and an autograph of the skipper. Superfan Rahul reveals that it took him three days to make the portrait of Virat Kohli.

Kohli on the idea of four-day Test

Kohli on his part was happy with the security arrangements and felt that the city is "absolutely safe". "The city is absolutely safe. We didn't see any problems on the roads," Kohli said, giving his thumbs-up for the match at the Barsapara Stadium. The Assam Cricket Association is using this match as a "curtain-raiser" ahead of their maiden IPL match this season as Rajasthan Royals have adopted this venue. Kohli also went on to talk about the idea of a four-day Test and said that it is not something he is attracted towards. “According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so,” he said.

