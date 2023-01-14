'This Is Scary': R Ashwin Worried As Himachal Pradesh Pacer Dies During Ranji Trophy Tour

Sidharth Sharma, the 28-year-old fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh, passed away on Thursday while on tour with his state team for a Ranji Trophy game. Sidharth died in Vadodara, where he had been admitted to a hospital for nearly two weeks after complaining of breathing issues during a practice session. The news of his untimely demise has shocked the cricketing world including star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin on Saturday took to his official Twitter handle to send his condolences to Sidharth's family. He also called on state associations to have periodic health checkups for their players across age groups. Ashwin said there is too much cricket happening and most of the cricketers find themselves on the road through the year, which is why state associations should organise regular health checkups for their players.

"This is scary. Hope every state association will have periodic health check ups for players across age groups. There is so much cricket happening and most of the cricketers find themselves on the road through the year. My thoughts are with Siddharth’s family," Ashwin wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

"Chief Minister Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Siddharth Sharma, the star fast bowler of the state who was a member of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team of Himachal. The Chief Minister has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members," Himachal Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu posted Friday.

Sidharth Sharma's domestic career

Sidharth played a crucial role during Himachal Pradesh's maiden triumph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021, where he picked up five wickets for his side. Sidharth was a seasoned cricketer for Himachal Pradesh and regularly played for his state in domestic tournaments. He made his first-class debut for Himachal Pradesh during the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season against Bengal.

Sidharth played a total of six first-class games for Himachal and picked up 25 wickets at an average of 22.20 and an economy rate of 3.00. He also played six List A matches for his state and scalped 8 wickets at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 3.82. Sidharth played just one T20 game in his career, in which he failed to pick up a wicket.

Image: AP/SidharthSharma/Instagram

