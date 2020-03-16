This Is What 1983 World Cup-winning Captain Kapil Dev Has To Say About 2011 World Cup-winning Skipper MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has grabbed the headlines after his blistering knock of 48-ball 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday which almost took his team to the cusp of victory. Dhoni has had a wonderful IPL so far and he has made some valuable contributions with the bat which has helped Chennai Super Kings win some of the matches. Dhoni has so far scored 314 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 137.11 including three half-centuries.

MS Dhoni had led India to their second World Cup triumph in 2011 after a long gap of 28 years. Apart from this achievement, Dhoni is the only captain to win all the ICC tournaments (ICC World T20 2007, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and ICC Test mace in 2009). He will be the most experienced member of the World Cup squad where India will be eyeing to their third World Cup. This is going to be Dhoni's fourth World Cup appearance.

India's 1983 World Cup winning captain and former all-rounder Kapil Dev has gone on to say that MS Dhoni is the greatest servant of Indian Cricket This is what the 'Haryana Hurricane' had said as per the reports of a news agency.

"I don't have to say anything about Dhoni. I think he has served the country very well and we must respect him."

It's almost certain that the showpiece event in England and Wales that kicks off on May 30, will be Dhoni's last and Kapil wants the former India skipper to finish on a high lifting another WC trophy. "No one knows how long he wants to play and how long his body can continue to take the workload. But, there is no other cricketer who has served the country so well as Dhoni. We should respect him and wish him good luck. I hope that he wins this World Cup too," he said.

The only player in the history of World Cricket who has taken more than 400 Test wickets and to have scored above 5,000 runs also said that it was not going to be an easy affair for the Virat Kohli led Indian team and that they will need their fair share of luck as well.

"This Indian team looks very good. However, it won't be very easy. They have to play like a team. I hope that they will have no injuries," he said, adding: "If they have a stroke of luck, they will definitely win."

The veteran of 131 Tests and 225 One Day Internationals also gave his opinion about selecting Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant as the second choice wicket-keeper.

"The selectors have done their job. Let's respect the team. They have picked Karthik over Pant, then it's alright. We should just believe that the selectors have done a good job."

