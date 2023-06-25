'This was the chance': Harbhajan Singh wants IPL winning captain to lead ODI side vs WI

Why you're reading this: BCCI has announced India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. The roster includes some fresh faces and also hints that some veterans have been axed. However, there is no change in the leadership, and as per India's spin legend the selectors have missed a chance to groom a young captain.

3 Things you need to know:

BCCI has announced Team India's ODI and Test squad for the forthcoming WI tour

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the series

Harbhajan Singh names who should have been given the command in the series

Harbhajan Singh ruminates on India sqaud ahead of Ind vs WI series

After the WTC 2023 Final debacle against Australia at Edgbaston, Team India will look to come back to winning ways in the forthcoming series against West Indies. The men in Blue will take on Windies in 2-Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20 games. Rohit Sharma, the captain in all three formats, will lead India in the Caribbean, and thus, the fans and experts' calls of testing a new captain have been overlooked.

Hardik Pandya, who is seen as the potential heir of the aging Rohit Sharma, is included in the ODI squad, and according to Harbhajan Singh, Pandya should have been given the baton of the 50-over format. Disseminating cricket talks from his YouTube channel, Singh stated that the forthcoming tour was the ideal opportunity to deploy the Gujarat Titans captain as the head of India's ODI team, and also to present a platform to the recent IPL breakouts to showcase their mettle. But the authoritarians went with the combination that they deem would extract further practice before the eminent ICC World Cup 2023.

"The One-Day team should have gone only under Hardik Pandya's leadership with a new squad. The youngsters, who performed well in the IPL, should have got a chance here. This was the best chance to groom them. Maybe, they are playing this team considering the World Cup," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

India vs West Indies action will start with the test series. The 1st Test will commence from July 12, 2023. The series is seen as a vital match practice before the world cup 2023.