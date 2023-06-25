Sarfaraz Khan Breaks Silence Over His Snub From The Test Squad With An Epic Video - WATCH

Why you're reading this: On the Friday Afternoon, BCCI's selection committee under the leadership of interim chief Shiv Sundar Das announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. The team had many new faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mukesh Kumar. Senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were dropped from the squad due to their average performance in the WTC 2023 Final.

The IND vs WI series starts from July 12, 2023

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India on the upcoming tour of West Indies

The tour will begin with a two-match Test series which will also kickstart Team India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship

Sarfaraz Khan sends a strong message to ignorant BCCI selectors

Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the top-performing batsmen in domestic cricket and has made a lot of runs while playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz scored 928 runs in the 2019-20 season of the Ranji Trophy at an average of 154. Khan didn't stop here and yet again breached the 900-run mark in the next season and made a total of 982 runs at an average of 122.75, followed by 556 runs in the latest season of the Ranji Trophy. In total in the last 35 games of the Ranji Trophy Sarfaraz Khan has made a total of 3505 runs at an average of 79.65 and also has hit 13 centuries throughout this season.

However, just like every other time the Team India selectors yet again didn't select Sarfaraz Khan in the team's squad despite his brilliant performance in domestic cricket.

After being dropped from the Team India squad once again Sarfaraz Khan gave a strong message to the BCCI selectors and uploaded a video on his Instagram story featuring the highlights of one of his best innings in the Ranji Trophy. The post didn't contain any caption, however, there was none required.

Sarfaraz Khan's wait for India call-up continues

It has been for the third time since December 2022 that Sarfaraz Khan has been ignored by the BCCI selectors and has not been included in the Test team. Sarfaraz was not selected for the tour to Bangladesh in December 2022 followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The West Indies tour team selection is the third time that Khan has been ignored by the Team India selection committee.