Thisara Perera Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over In List A Game, Becomes First Lankan To Do So

Just days after Keiron Pollard nailed a perfect over, former Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera has repeated his feat by smashing six sixes in an over. The Sri Lankan all-rounder thrashed Dilhan Cooray with six big hits in a List A game in the SLC's Major Clubs tournament. Leading the Sri Lanka Army Sports Club, Perera walked in to bat at number 5 with just 20 balls remaining and wreaked havoc, becoming the first Sri Lankan cricketer to smash the ball over the rope for six straight deliveries.

On the receiving end of Perera's wrath was a part-time off-spinner Dilhan Cooray, representing Bloomfield Cricket. While Cooray conceded 73 runs off just 4 overs, Perera went on to register the second-fastest half-century in List A cricket. The record for the fastest fifty is held by former Sri Lanka all-rounder Kaushalya Weeraratne. Unfortunately, the match ended without the result as the game was abandoned with Bloomfield struggling on 73 for 6 in their chase of 318. With his blitzkrieg on Sunday, Thisara Perera joined the elite list comprising of Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and Kieron Pollard - who have smashed six sixes in an over.

Watch Perera's stormy sixes here:

Notably, Perera holds the record for scoring the second-most expensive over in ODI history after he thrashed South Africa's Robin Peterson for 35 runs in an over back in 2013. The power-hitter also has the record for the highest ODI score for Sri Lanka when batting at number 9 position or lower when he scored unbeaten 80 runs. The all-rounder also has a hat-trick to his name which he bagged against Pakistan in 2012.

Pollard storms SL bowler

Recently, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard etched his name onto history books as he became the third batsman in international cricket to smash six sixes in an over. Co-incidentally, on the receiving end of Pollard's onslaught, was a Sri Lankan bowler - Akila Dananjaya. Reviewing his super over against the Lankan spinner, Pollard revealed that after the third six he thought about gunning for six sixes.

Pollard also added that he was in a dilemma just before the last ball whether to go for the six or just be content with 30 runs in an over. "A couple of things went through my mind before the sixth ball - before the last ball, I thought should I go for the six or take the 30 runs in the over, he went around the wicket and bowled it onto my pads, I told myself 'Wait Polly, take a chance'," the Windies skipper said.