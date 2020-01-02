Thunderous Haris Rauf Delivery Catches Middle-stump In Its 'eye'; Watch It Fly In BBL

Haris Rauf has had an outstanding Big Bash League (BBL) season so far. He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in three matches at an economy rate of 5.92 including a five-wicket haul. Rauf once again starred with the ball for Melbourne Stars during their league match against Sydney Thunder at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney on Thursday.

Haris Rauf hits the middle of the middle stump

This happened in the 18th over of the first innings. On the fourth delivery, Rauf had bowled a simple straight one and Daniel Sams looked to go for the big shot with the intention of taking the bowlers to the cleaners. Not only did he miss the ball but the center pole was knocked down as well.

In fact, what made it more interesting was that the ball hit the middle of the middle stump as the Pakistani pacer got yet another breakthrough for his side. The ball was bowled at 142 kmph and watching the stump cam footage was more than pleasing to the eyes. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the Melbourne Stars with figures of 3/24 from his four overs at an economy rate of six.

Yet another win for Stars

Sydney Thunder managed to score 142/7 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Riding on a couple of good innings from wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Gilkes (28) and a vital 40 from Alex Ross as the Melbourne bowlers bowled brilliantly during the first innings and thereby restricting the free flow of runs.

In reply, despite losing the wicket of Nic Maddison in the first over without scoring, Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin added 123 runs for the second-wicket stand as there was no looking back for the visitors from thereon. Stoinis scored a 51-ball 58 at a strike rate of 113.73 while Larkin played a stellar innings of a 45-ball 68 at a strike rate of 144.44 as the Stars registered a three-wicket win with two balls to spare.

