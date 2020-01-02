Vinod Kambli Remembers Late Childhood Coach Achrekar: 'No Mentor Can Be As Incredible'

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli remembered his late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the legend's first death anniversary on Thursday. Achrekar had mentored many star players who had gone on to represent India, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Vinod Kambli took to Twitter to pay tribute to the coach and hailed Achrekar as the most incredible mentor ever. Kambli wrote that Achrekar sir had not only taught him cricket but also real-life lessons and said that he missed the legend. The eminent coach has who is known to have trained several legendary cricketers most notably Sachin Tendulkar, have been honoured with Dronacharya Award for his services in 1990. He has also served as the selector for the Mumbai cricket team.

No Mentor can ever be as incredible as you are because you did not only teach me to play cricket 🏏 in the best way possible but you also taught me real life lessons. I miss you a lot, Achrekar Sir! pic.twitter.com/UVXKhZZEUo

तुमच्या आठवणी आमच्या मनात सदैव राहतील, आचरेकर सर. You will continue to remain in our hearts, Achrekar Sir! pic.twitter.com/IFN0Z6EtAz

'Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance.

His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.

Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times.

Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach many more', Sachin Tendulkar had written after the demise of Ramakant Acrekar.