Tim Paine Back In Action After Resignation Over Sexting Controversy; To Play In Ashes

Disgraced Australian cricketer Tim Paine took to the field for the first time since stepping down as the country's Test captain following revelations of lewd text messages that he had sent to a former Cricket Tasmania employee.

On Monday, Paine donned the wicket-keeping gloves for Tasmania's Second XI to play a game against South Australia at Hobart’s Lindisfarne Oval. This is Paine's first competitive match in more than eight months since his neck surgery. As Paine took the field for Tasmania's second XI side, it showed that he remains committed to playing in the Ashes despite the off-field controversy.

Tim Paine takes 6 catches in first match since stepping down as Australia's captain

Paine, who is expected to play a key role in the upcoming Ashes tournament, was seen in top wicketkeeping form during the Tasmania vs South Australia match. The former Test captain took six catches in the second XI game, which is also his first since an off-season neck surgery.

Just days after resigning as Australia's Test captain, Tim Paine took six catches in a second XI game for Tasmania, his first match since off-season neck surgery (video has no audio) #Ashes pic.twitter.com/MSeZZBUWZK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2021

Why did Tim Paine resign?

On Friday, Tim Paine addressed a press conference in Hobart, where he announced his decision to step down as Australia's red-ball captain after he was informed that his private text messages, which were subject to an internal inquiry, were going to be made public by Cricket Australia. In his statement, the 36-year-old apologised to his wife, family, teammates, and fans for his past behaviour.

"Today, I'm announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team. It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket. As background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in," Paine said in his statement.

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal that saw his predecessor Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner step down. In 2019, Paine had become the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England. Meanwhile, Paine also holds some unwanted records such as losing two back-to-back Test series against India at home. He is the first Australian captain to lose a Test series to India at home.

(Image: AP)