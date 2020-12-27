After 'Garry' & 'Gazza', Nathan Lyon Gets A Unique Nickname From Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne was the lone warrior in Australia's first innings as his vital knock of 48 helped them post 195 on the board. Now, the 26-year-old is trying to motivate his team-mate and frontline spinner Nathan Lyon and he has done so by coming up with a hilarious nickname for the off-spinner. Lyon has a few nicknames i.e. 'Garry' (from Matthew Wade) and, 'Gazza' (from Test skipper Tim Paine) to name a few and now, Labuschagne has also decided to come up with a unique one and it happens to be ‘Bald Eagle'.

Come on the 'Bald Eagle': Marnus Labuschagne

This hilarious incident happened during the second session of play on Day 2 i.e. in the 55th over of India's first innings that was bowled by Lyon. Before the veteran offie was about to bowl the final delivery of that over, Marnus Labuschagne, who was stationed at the leg-slip hilariously called the 33-year-old ‘Bald Eagle’ while trying to fire him up as the commentators including the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Michael Hussey and, Adam Gilchrist could be heard giggling from the commentary box.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Ajinkya Rahane playing a captain's knock

After India were reduced to 64/3 in the first session of Day 2, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane took matters into his own hands and ensured that there were no further hiccups and added a 52-run stand for the fourth-wicket with Hanuma Vihari before the latter was dismissed. The Test specialist then went on to add 57 runs along with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for the fifth-wicket stand and when the youngster caught behind by his Australian counterpart Tim Paine off Mitchell Starc for 29, Team India lost half their side with 173 runs on the board. At the same time, this is also the first individual fifty in the match. Australia's number four batsman Marnus Labuschagne had scored 48 on Day 1 before Ajinkya Rahane surpassed him.

However, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders will be relieved that Rahane is still out in the middle. He is still going strong at 57 and have successfully overhauled Australia's first innings total.

